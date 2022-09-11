ICYMI: Colorado Rockies slugger C.J. Cron smashes longest home run of 2022, second-longest in Statcast era 

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron became the latest player to demonstrate why baseball’s biggest hitters love playing at Coors Field.

Cron launched a gigantic 504-foot homer in the fourth inning of the Rockies’ 13-10 walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cron’s home run was the longest of 2022, and tied Giancarlo Stanton for second-longest in the Statcast era. Cron’s homer missed the record by a whisker, falling one foot shorter than Nomar Mazara’s 505-footer in 2019.

Rockies manager Bud Black is having a hard time spotting such mammoth hits. He blamed his eyesight for not keeping up with him.

"There’ve been some long ones the last few games. I’ve tried to eyeball them a little bit. My eyesight is not what it used to be. Cronie’s was up there by that ice cream sign, or a little bit down below the Tundra sign." - Bud Black

Colorado Rockies banking on C.J. Cron’s exceptional hard-hitting arsenal

Cron’s moonshot accounted for his 27th home run of the season. Speaking after the game, he shared his thoughts on the almost record-breaking hit.

Fair play to him, he wasn’t bothered by how far the ball would travel. He just didn’t want it to go foul and to his relief, it didn’t.

“Pretty cool. I’m a big dude. It felt good off my bat. I was just hoping that it stayed fair. So I was happy that it did, and happy to add on more runs.” - C.J. Cron

Cron’s homer gave the Rockies a commanding 8-1 lead but the Diamondbacks scored nine runs in the top of the fifth to stun everyone.

Daulton Varsho’s go-ahead grand slam gave Arizona a 10-8 lead. The Rockies would have had no place to hide had they gone on to lose from being 8-1 up.

Thankfully, they rallied back just in time. Elias Diaz’s three-run homer sealed a famous 13-10 walk-off win.

The Rockies went on to win the second game of the three-match set 4-1 on Saturday. Guess what? C.J. Cron was there at it again. He launched a three-run homer, his 28th of the season, to put Colorado 3-1 up in the sixth.

Although not as deep as the one he smashed on Friday, Cron’s latest homer still traveled 457 feet, his seventh of the year to have traveled more than 450 feet.

