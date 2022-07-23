ICYMI: Grammy Winner Billie Eilish was out supporting Los Angeles Dodgers against San Francisco Giants, dances to her own song mid-inning

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was spotted dancing to her own song "Bad Guy" at the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants game on July 21. Standing in the front row and sporting a Dodgers jersey, Eilish can be seen having fun with her brother Finneas and her friends. They danced like no one was watching, even though much of the world was.

Watch Eilish enjoy the beats of "Bad Guy."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 https://t.co/OQjA6zZ7VA

Fans were excited to see Billie like this, and the video quickly went viral.

Ryan @rtw579 @SportsCenter Billie Eilish is one of those people that everyone likes @SportsCenter Billie Eilish is one of those people that everyone likes

With songs that reflect the hopes and goals of the younger generation, Billie Eilish has made a unique impact in the mainstream music industry. Billie, who's just 20 years old, began her journey when she released the song “Ocean Blues,” written by her brother. In May 2019, the song was ranked 84 on Billboard Hot 100.

Her song "Bad Guy" from the album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the charts in 2019. Fans went crazy for it. The song hit the number one position on the Billboard 200.

Eilish has received multiple accolades, including seven Grammy Awards. She has released a number of super hits, including songs like "Everything I Wanted,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Happier Than Ever," among others. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas also won an Oscar for Best Song for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the movie of the same title.

Eilish uploaded a series of pictures and a video on Instagram from the Oscar ceremony.

"CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?????????" - Billie Eilish

Eilish has always been vocal and candid about her thoughts.

In an interview with "Vanity Fair," Eilish said that she has a "terrible relationship” with her body.

"I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life…I’m obviously not happy with my body, but who is?

"When I’m on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body. Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything—they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like, I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two.”

Despite her struggles with body image, she says she is confident and happy in her life.

Billie Eilish supported the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB game.

Billie Eilish at the San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

It's always interesting to see an MLB match between the archrival Dodgers and the Giants. Some commentators believe it to be the greatest sports rivalry of all time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won and took home the series opener.

