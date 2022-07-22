"Y’all were doubting this team? Not me. I never doubt this team." "MOOKIE BUCKETS FOR MAYOR"- Los Angeles Dodgers fans rejoice as the team came from behind to win against rival San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of their season with a four-game series against their arch nemesis, the San Francisco Giants. In fitting Hollywood fashion, they came from the clutches of defeat and triumphed in the end.

The Dodgers overcame the Giants 9-6 in the opening game of the rivalry series. Los Angeles were in cruise control early on. They led the Giants 5-0 after three innings.

Dodgers starter Mitch White pitched five clean innings, giving up just one sole hit without issuing a run. His counterpart, San Francisco ace Carlos Rodon, however, had a subpar outing. Rodon issued five runs for the Dodgers in the early stages that were started off by Freddie Freeman's solo blast in the first inning.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers thought they had the game in the bag, the San Francisco Giants pounced. The Orange and Black mounted a seventh-inning comeback courtesy of Evan Longoria's solo shot and Darin Ruf's grand slam. This tied the game 5-5.

The Dodgers' bullpen had a game to forget as problems continued to arise in the eighth inning. Reliever Evan Phillips walked Thairo Estrada with the bases loaded to hand the Giants the lead.

The following half-inning, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers showed their resilience as a squad. Trayce Thompson drove in Gavin Lux with his RBI-triple.

Two at-bats later, their star man, Mookie Betts, smashed a 406-foot three-run home run to left field that gave the Dodgers the lead 9-6.

Craig Kimbrel was clinical in his outing and closed the door on a San Francisco Giants comeback.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate their victory against their archnemesis

The Dodgers have now won nine of their last ten games and are on a five-game win streak. The win over the Giants pushed their lead in the National League West standings to 10.5 games against second-placed San Diego.

The loss aggravated the Giants' chances for a wildcard spot. They are now a game behind the final playoff spot in the National League.

San Francisco has once again proven its trademark inconsistency this year. The silver lining to this is that they're not far behind in terms of playoff positioning and their injured stars are coming back.

The two teams will square off once again tomorrow. Breakout pitchers of the year Logan Webb and Tyler Anderson will have a duel on the mound. The first pitch is at 10:10 p.m. EDT.

