ICYMI: Joey Votto joins Twitter, fans react to his hilarious tweet

Joey Votto has made a splash on social media in the last couple of weeks. The Cincinnati Reds veteran first baseman has chosen an interesting path since he first shot onto the social media scene.

One of his most viral TikToks was a dancing video with singer Doja Cat. Check it out below. Do you think he's got potential for this new gig, or should he not quit his day job? It is safe to say people had some questions afterwards, but I will just leave this here.

"Joey, I have some questions about this video" - @ Brandy

It seems like Joey Votto is really enjoying his new social media persona. He has been actively making TikToks and dropped this GIF just yesterday.

Joey Votto @JoeyVotto On Twitter now, y’all thought I was good at ball. On Twitter now, y’all thought I was good at ball. https://t.co/mDk53MaYBU

"On Twitter now, y’all thought I was good at ball." - @ Joey Votto

Votto is known around baseball as an all-around good guy and a great player. However, he is probably entering the last few of years of his career. He could be looking for new outlets. The Canadian infielder is still playing at a very high level, but he will turn 39 this year and in his 16th season. For most MLB players, playing 16 seasons in the best baseball league in the world is an accomplishment on its own. In Votto's case, he has been an elite player at this level of competition, and in his 16th season, he is still a top player.

Joey Votto has also had the good fortune of being healthy these last couple of seasons. He played in 129 games last season, 54 in the shortened 2020 season, 142 in 2019, and 145 in 2018.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto's Career Highlights

Not many would dispute that Joey Votto is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The veteran has been named to six All-Star teams, won one National League MVP Award, one Gold Glove Award, and one Hank Aaron Award (given to the best hitter in each league).

Votto has also proven to be very valuable in the age of sabermetrics. He has a career .416 on-base percentage and has led the National League in on-base percentage seven times. He had an impressive 2021 season in which he hit .266 with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Whatever happens with Votto's baseball career, he should know that he has a future as a content creator.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt