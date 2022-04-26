ICYMI: Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres fans turn game into chaos, several brawls break out during the game

A standard National League West division matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres took a turn for the worst in a recent game. With the Dodgers running away with the game, fan frustrations mounted, and before anyone in the stadium knew it, punches were being thrown.

The Padres, who, despite having a decent record of 10-7, are fourth place in the NL West, were taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in Sand Diego, California, when tempers mounted. Continue reading to find out what exactly transpired between the two teams.

Tempers flare as the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are bitter cross-state rivals. However, it was not until this past weekend that this heated and historic rivalry caused fans to take matters into their own hands.

Several brawls broke out in the stands at Petco Park between opposing fans. As with everything else in our day and age, many of the skirmishes were caught on video and promptly uploaded to social media.

"We might have lost the battle but not the war" - @ Padresrazamemes

Sunday's game was particularly violent. With the series tied and both teams hoping to get ahead in the series rubbermatch, the Dodgers were looking to solidify their already solid lead in the division, while the Padres were trying to gain some ground.

"Brawl Breaks Out Between Dodgers and Padres Fans in the Stands (Video)" - @ Robert Liddal BSO

By the sixth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers were already up by a score of 7-1. Having apparently lost interest in the game, fans turned on each other. Several videos appeared on social media showing Dodgers fans punching Padres fans, and Padres fans punching Dodgers fans.

The videos show some grisly fighting on the ground. One video appears to show a fan's head getting slammed onto a metal bench. Eventually, authorities were able to break up the violence that was witnessed throughout the park. It has not yet been disclosed if any criminal charges have been laid against those involved.

The Dodgers ended up winning by a score of 10-2. The two teams will not meet again until early July. Hopefully, order will be restored by then.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt