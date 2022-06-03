ICYMI: New York Yankees ace sends Shohei Ohtani back to the dugout, smirks at the Los Angeles Angels superstar

The New York Yankees have been so good this year that even Shohei Ohtani has to watch out. The Yankees now have a record of 36-15 following a pair of doubleheader victories that completed the sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have now lost six in a row. They have been swept two series in a row by American League East teams. First, the Toronto Blue Jays discarded them after a four-game series in LA, and now the New York Yankees have streamrolled them in a three-game set at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees picks off Shohei Ohtani at first base, sends him to dugout with a smirk

Nestor Cortes has made a name for himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Cortes has an ERA of 1.50, and improved his record to 5-1 with the win over the Angels last night.

Cortes is the jewel of the New York Yankees pitching lineup and is one of the best in baseball. So far this season, the Yankees team's ERA is just 2.83, the lowest in the American League.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Nestor picks off Ohtani, then gives a lil smirk Nestor picks off Ohtani, then gives a lil smirk https://t.co/IvzauiJkqR

Shohei Ohtani has struggled a lot during the Angels losing streak. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs for the Angels last year, is batting only .182 over his last two at-bats.

In the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Yankees yesterday, Ohtani allowed himself to get a little too far off of first base. Facing Mike Trout as a left-hander, Cortes had a perfect view to pick off Shohei Ohtani at first base and threw to Anthony Rizzo to record the out.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game. Nestor Cortes' ERA is down to 1.50 after seven shutout innings against the Angels. What an incredible story. A 36th-round pick by Yankees. Returned to them as Rule 5 pick in Baltimore and then traded to Seattle. Got released. Back to NY. And now he might start the All-Star Game.

Upon recording the out from the pickoff, Nestor Cortes could be seen smirking as Ohtani returned to the dugout with his head hanging. Cortes knows how good Ohtani can be, both in the batter's box and on the basepath. He knew that was a good out to get at that point in the game.

The Yankees would go on to win the game 6-1. Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will continue their roadtrip in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies, and the Yankees will welcome the Detroit Tigers to New York this weekend.

