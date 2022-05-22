ICYMI: San Francisco Giants fan collects splash hit homer from the McCovey Cove, dedicates the ball to his deceased mother

The San Francisco Giants are one of the most popular teams in the league. They are also one of the most successful as they've hoisted the World Series trophy eight times and are the only National League team to have lifted it twice in the past decade.

Along with the Giants' popularity comes a legion of supporters of the club. One particular fan has set himself apart as one of the most beloved supporters of the organization. His name is Dave Edlund, but he is also known as McCovey Cove Dave because he's always in his kayak waiting for homers to hit the water in McCovey Cove (officially known as Mission Bay.)

During this year's Mother's Day game between San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, Mike Yastrzemski hit the go-ahead homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, and it landed at McCovey Cove. They would win the game 4-3.

Of course, McCovey Cove Dave recovered the ball to add it to his collection. This one, however, was more special than the others as he dedicated the ball to his late mom on Mother's Day.

"Mom, I know you're up in heaven. Here's a Mother's Day ball to you. You're the best...mom ever." - Dave Edlund

Edlund fought back tears at the end of the video as he paid tribute to his mother. Coincidentally, it was the 93rd splash hit on McCovey Cove, and according to Edlund, his mother was 93 when she passed away.

San Francisco Giants fan McCovey Cove Dave

Dave Edlund has been a staple at San Franciso Giants' home games. He has caught homers from Barry Bonds up to today's crop of players. He first tried to catch balls on the bay in 2001, but it was not until four years later that he became a fixture in Mission Bay.

At the time of writing, he has caught 44 homers in McCovey Cove through his more than 16 years of being a staple in the area. He's so dedicated to his craft that he even won the 2016 Sports Illustrated Fan of the Year.

If there's anything that McCovey Cove Dave has taught the sporting community, it's that sports teams are nothing without the spirit and gleeful support of their fans. Here's to Dave and more years of ball catching in the cove to come!

