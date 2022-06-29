ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani dubbed "the most graceful fight participant ever" as hilarious video emerges of star in Angels-Mariners brawl

Shohei Ohtani was not mentioned in the plethora of suspensions handed down by the MLB following a brawl on Sunday. The brawl in question took place between Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners.

However, just because Shohei Ohtani was not named in the suspensions does not mean he was not involved in the brawl. A video has emerged showing Ohtani gracefully exiting the dugout to stick up for his teammates.

Shohei Ohtani dubbed the "most graceful participant" in a brawl that saw several suspensions

A brawl broke out at Angels Stadium on Sunday when Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz decided to hit Mariners batter Jesse Winker.

The move was widely seen as the latest installment in a saga that has been developing between the pair of teams. Fans speculate Winker was hit in retaliation for Angels star Mike Trout being thrown at in the previous game.

Winker began mouthing off and approaching the Angels dugout before the benches cleared on Sunday. He exchanged blows with Angels reliever Ryan Tepera.

"Shohei Ohtani is the most graceful participant in a baseball fight ever" - Baseball Fight Club

A video posted to Twitter shows Ohtani calmly exiting the dugout and joining the fringes of the brawl. Ohtani can be seen grabbing on to a Seattle Mariners player and pulling him away before letting him go.

In all, 47 combined game suspensions were handed out on account of the melee. Most notable was acting Angels manager Phil Nevin, who was suspended for 10 games. Jesse Winker was also suspended for 7 games.

"Shohei Ohtani's interpreter rushing in to get him out of the brawl is possibly the purest thing ever. Imagine what it would take to get Shohei to throw hands and what that would look like. They'll display the uniform in Cooperstown." - Dan Orlowitz

Although he threw no punches and his interpreter dragged him out of the brawl, Ohtani has been fighting in bigger ways lately. Last night, Ohtani went back-to-back with Mike Trout to launch his 17th home run of the season. Last week, Ohtani treated fans to an eight-RBI game followed by a 13-strikeout performance.

The Los Angeles Angels, however, have a long way to go before they can catch the Houston Astros. The team has not made the postseason since 2014. Patience is running out quickly for Los Angeles Angels fans, with or without Ohtani.

