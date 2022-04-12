ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani registers the hardest hit of his life, records a ground rule double with 119.1 MPH exit velocity

What' the scariest thing about Shohei Ohtani? He's still improving. Sunday saw the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar log the hardest hit in his life as he crushed a ground-rule double off of a 95 mile per hour fastball from Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy. Statcast logged the exit velocity at 119.1 miles per hour, the fastest speed off Shohei Ohtani's bat in his Major League career.

The double tied Shohei Ohtani for third place in exit velocity this season with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. They trail San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (119.6 miles per hour off the bat) and New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (122.2 miles per hour). While he is in fourth place for this season, the hit from the reigning American League Most Valuable Player was the fastest speed ever recorded by Statcast for a left-handed hitter in the system's history.

Shohei Ohtani continues to get better and better

While Ohtani has been off to a slow start, this recent hit and his performance against the Miami Marlins on Monday, where he showcased his speed by swiping his first stolen base of the season, indicates that the Japanese superstar is still evolving. And while his bat is taking a while to heat up, Shohei Ohtani is in midseason form on the mound.

Ohtani showcased his combination of velocity, control and movement. He attacked the zone all game, as the man lovingly referred to as the "Japanese Babe Ruth" fired 51 of his 80 pitches for strikes on Opening Day. Shohei Ohtani was unable to maximize his efficiency, however, and failed to pitch past the fifth inning, as LA Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to hold the MVP to a conservative pitch count.

Advanced metrics such as exit velocity, hard hit rate and barrel percentage are good indicators that a player is going to begin to heat up. For Ohtani, that couldn't come at a better time as the entire Los Angeles Angels offense is struggling, despite having a healthy Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout. The Angels have relied on players such as Jared Walsh and Brandon Marsh to provide the firepower while the big three of Los Angeles try to find their way.

The good news? If they're all slumping at the same time, it likely means the team will heat up at the same time.

