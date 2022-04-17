ICYMI: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. displays another electric performance, hits MLB-leading 5th HR for the win over Oakland Athletics

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is picking up right where he left off in 2021, hitting his fifth home run of the season against the Oakland Athletics on April 15. Five home runs in just eight games is an unreal pace to be at.

While the second-generation MLB star is likely to come down to Earth at some point, for now, it's best to just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the best home run hitters in baseball since he entered the league in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays. 2022 looks set to see more of the same from him.

After leading the entire MLB in home runs in 2021, with 48, that mark is firmly in Guerrero Jr.'s sights. He hopes to break his personal record and get to 50 dingers in a single season.

The electric home run that came in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics was posted by Fox Sports on Twitter, as seen below.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can make history in 2022

Toronto Blue Jays will be hoping Guerrero Jr. continues his good form

The Toronto Blue Jays hope to make a significant playoff and World Series push this season. As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has started the season this hot with balls just exploding off his bat and sailing over the fences, he can lead them there.

While homers are often measured as an individual statistic, they can directly lead to wins, which is exactly what the Toronto Blue Jays want.

Guerrero Jr. is one of the young superstars of the MLB. The home run machine of the Toronto Blue Jays generates a ton of excitement, both in the ball park and on social media, where fans excitedly share every dinger he hits.

Jeff Passan of ESPN contextualized just how awesome the young stud has been thus far into the season, via a tweet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Yankee Stadium, faced the highest-paid pitcher in history, launched 1,286 feet worth of home runs and left the stadium with a W and a share of first place for Toronto. King maneuver. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Yankee Stadium, faced the highest-paid pitcher in history, launched 1,286 feet worth of home runs and left the stadium with a W and a share of first place for Toronto. King maneuver.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Yankee Stadium, faced the highest-paid pitcher in history, launched 1,286 feet worth of home runs and left the stadium with a W and a share of first place for Toronto. King maneuver."

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best power-hitters we have seen come into baseball in quite some time. As we all watch and enjoy his regular homers, the game itself may benefit since the constant mashing of taters can lead to new fans of the lone Canadian team in the MLB.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

LIVE POLL Q. Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit over 50 homers in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far