"If you don’t play well, they look for somebody else" - Joey Gallo opens up about his toxic experience with the New York Yankees, 2x All-Star happy with fresh start in LA

Although the New York Yankees exchanged multiple pieces through trades this deadline, one player in focus was Joey Gallo. Gallo, since joining the Yankees through a trade with the Rangers last trade deadline, was an absolute flop for New York. However, Gallo is now in Los Angeles playing for the Dodgers and is ready for a fresh start.

"First start in Dodger blue for Joey Gallo. Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Giants" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Joey Gallo was rumored to be traded for quite some time, and because of this, he opened up about his New York experience. Not surprisingly, he said that his entire tenure there was an absolute nightmare.

Gallo reported to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday where he spoke to reporters. When asked about his experience with the Yankees, Gallo said,

"Obviously I wish I played better…If you don’t play well, they look for somebody else to take that job and do it."

He then followed up by saying,

"I think it’s nice to get a fresh start and a new clubhouse and a new place on the other side of the country, completely."

Gallo sounds hopefule for the change of scenery. Perhaps it will be good for him, and he can turn things around.

In 82 games played with the Yankees this season, Joey Gallo hit just .159 with an abysmal .621 OPS. He has also struck out in almost half of his at-bats. Aaron Judge has more home runs than Gallo has hits, which is unbelievable on both ends.

Talkin’ Jake @TalkinJake Aaron Judge Home Runs

42



Joey Gallo Hits

37 Aaron Judge Home Runs42Joey Gallo Hits37

"Aaron Judge Home Runs 42 Joey Gallo Hits 37" - Talkin' Jake

The New York sports fan base might be the most intense in all of sports, and sometimes the pressure can get to players. The pressure seems to have gotten to Gallo, but hopefully, the Los Angeles Dodgers can be a place where he can revitalize his career.

Joey Gallo is a great player...just not this year

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

Aside from this season, Gallo has had a solid career in the MLB thus far. He has accumulated 170 home runs in eight seasons and has had multiple 40+ homer seasons. Although his career average is low at just a .201, his on-base percentage is great, along with his OPS at .801. He is also an outstanding fielder, having won two Gold Glove Awards.

"Welcome 2x All-Star and Gold Glove winner, @JoeyGallo24! - Dodgers Tailgate

Although it might not look like it right now, Joey Gallo is a solid player in Major League Baseball. Time will tell if he can get back on track and return to the player he once was.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far