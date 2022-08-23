"If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time" - Alek Manoah taunts Gerrit Cole for unfinished business on the field, sets the stage for a future altercation

Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah and New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got into it during yesterday's game between the two rivals. It started in the fifth inning when Manoah misplaced a sinker and hit Aaron Judge in the elbow.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge had words for Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole was quick to come out of the dugout Aaron Judge had words for Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole was quick to come out of the dugout https://t.co/KnUDe0gjMh

"Aaron Judge had words for Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole was quick to come out of the dugout" - Talkin' Yanks

Aaron Judge did not appreciate the plunk and exchanged some words with Manoah. Judge then called off the dugout and started toward first base. As everything appeared to be fizzling out, Cole ran from the dugout and started to yell at Manoah.

Tensions rapidly increased and it looked like a full-out brawl would break out. However, nothing happened between the two pitchers, and the game went on. The New York Yankees ended up beating the Blue Jays 4-2 yesterday, snapping their losing streak.

After the game, Manoah was asked about the incident. He first apoligized to Judge and explained it was an accident. When referring to Cole, he said, "If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time."

Tim and Friends @timandfriends "If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time." - Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch. "If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time." - Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch. https://t.co/Mn0TKYo8No

"'If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time.' - Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch" - Tim and Friends

It is safe to say that Manoah was not amused by Gerrit Cole's actions. From the video, it appears that Cole came out of the dugout after tensions were relieved between Manoah and Judge.

As the Toronto Blue Jays creep up on the Yankees in the American League East, we may start to see both teams get chippy with each other. Both Cole and Manoah are aces of their respective squads. It does raise the question of who is better.

Who is having a better year, Alek Manoah of Gerrit Cole?

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Both Manoah and Cole are having great seasons for their respective teams. Both were named to this year's All-Star Game , and both have put up Cy Young-caliber numbers.

Through 24 starts this season, Alek Manoah is 12-6 with just a 2.66 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He also has 139 strikeouts and a total WAR of 3.2 on the season.

"The Man's a STAR @Alek_Manoah6 is going to his FIRST All-Star Game!" - Toronto Blue Jays

Gerrit Cole is 9-6 through a league-leading 25 starts this season. He currently has a 3.41 ERA but is leading the MLB in strikeouts with 189. He has a 2.4 WAR, and this is after a recent cold stretch.

As of right now, Manoah likely has a slight edge as the Blue Jays are currently red-hot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt