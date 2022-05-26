“If only he was as good at managing as he is at whining and screaming” “Getting tossed on the road in front of 1250 fans. Hilarious" - Chicago Cubs fans deride manager David Ross following his wild ejection against MLB's worst team

Manager David Ross and his Chicago Cubs now have a record of 18-25, and are seeing themselves slip deeper down the National League Central standings. A feeling of fatigue and frustration is settling over the clubhouse. Seiya Suzuki's team now find themselves 9.5 games behind the first-placed Milwaukee Brewers in third place in the NL Central.

The frustration was compounded as the Cubs suffered a loss last night to the worst team in the MLB, the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds, with a record of 13-30, remain at the bottom of the rankings despite slowly improving their record. The game last night ended with some classic fireworks from David Ross.

Chicago Cubs manager gets ejected arguing in the ninth inning, fans are not so impressed

With the Cubs sliding down the rankings, they are more eager than ever to pick up some all-important wins. This is especially true when competing against fellow NL Central teams.

After winning the first two games of the four-game set in Cincinnati, the Cubs were eager to go 3-0 and put themselves in position for the sweep on Thursday night. The Reds were 4-2 up in the bottom of the eighth inning when pitcher David Wick struck Reds star Joey Votto in the side.

Votto, visibly disgruntled, gave Wick the evil eye and took his base. Later, in the top of the ninth inning, with the Chicago Cubs still trailing 4-2 and one out, Reds pitcher Hunter Strickland threw a fastball hard at the elbow of Cubs batter Patrick Wisdom.

CJB-CHICAGO @ChicagoCjb @DOM_Frederic Wow. Getting tossed @ a road game in Cincy. In front of 1250 fans. Hilarious. Reds split series tomorrow even more hilarious @DOM_Frederic Wow. Getting tossed @ a road game in Cincy. In front of 1250 fans. Hilarious. Reds split series tomorrow even more hilarious

Viewing the act as a veangeful one, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross flew out of the visiting dugout and proceeded to approach home plate umpire Dan Merzel. After less than five seconds, Merzel ejected Ross.

Rebeca @becca_bean28 @JomboyMedia Damn, the Cubs are really just fighting with everybody and anybody this season, huh? @JomboyMedia Damn, the Cubs are really just fighting with everybody and anybody this season, huh?

It bears mentioning that no warnings were in place and the umpires were not even considering disciplinary action against Strickland.

Oliver VanDervoort @itmeolliev @DOM_Frederic If only he was as good at managing as he is at whining and screaming. @DOM_Frederic If only he was as good at managing as he is at whining and screaming.

David Ross is a former catcher who spent 14 years in the MLB playing for the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs, among others, before joining the Cubs are their manager beginning in the 2020 season.

Jack @Jackscutaro @JomboyMedia they were arguing over which team was worse @JomboyMedia they were arguing over which team was worse

The Chicago Cubs would muster one more run but would come up short in the end, losing by a score of 4-3. Fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of Ross' antics, widely viewed as hot-headed and fickle.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt