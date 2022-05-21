"Listen, I don’t need another reason to fall in love with Acuña but here we are…." "Keep your head on the swivel young man. The world is watching" - Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. caught singing along to Bad Bunny song, fans love the death stare he gives the camera

Ronald Acuna Jr. was already beloved by the Atlanta Braves fanbase, and this recent hilarious reaction from the MLB superstar reminded everybody what a character he is! Being caught singing along to a song and really getting into the groove of it is a near universal experience, even for one of the best baseball players on the planet.

The hilarious reaction he gives once noticing the camera trained on him is tremendous, and was posted to Twitter by Bally Sports.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally when you get caught singing in your car at the stoplight

"when you get caught singing in your car at the stoplight" - @ Bally Sports: Braves

It did not take long for this reaction to go viral and remind fans of the Atlanta Braves why their star is so beloved, for his personality and fun-loving nature.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a player you can't help but cheer for, and Atlanta Braves fans love him

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves

After missing the majority of their World Series winning season with a torn ACL, Ronald Acuna Jr. made his trumphant return to the team and was embraced immediately. This latest candid shot of the superstar is a terrific example of who he is, and the fans reacted in kind.

This user, Courtney Patterson, was reminded of why he is her favorite player.

"Listen, I don’t need another reason to fall in love with Acuña but here we are…." - @ Courtney Patterson

Another fan gave a great piece of advice, you never know who might be watching.

MR TRAVEL @MONTANA74875751 @BravesOnBally Keep your head on the swivel young man. The world is watching lol

"Keep your head on the swivel young man. The world is watching lol" - @ Mr Travel

Matt Chatham kept his reaction short and to the point, and it's hard to disagree with.

"The look of greatness" - @ Matt Chatham

This Atlanta Braves fan has seen this kind of reaction before, but not from where you might expect.

BravesGirl @brvsgirl84 Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally when you get caught singing in your car at the stoplight This is exactly how my 10-year old acts when he catches me filming him anywhere.

"This is exactly how my 10-year old acts when he catches me filming him anywhere" - @ Braves Girl

This user could relate to the experience, as most of us probably can.

"I get caught everytime singing Taylor Swift" - @ Mr. Lawson

This user responded to the clip with a very simple message to Ronald Acuna Jr.

"You dropped this king…(Crown)" - @ Eric Ellison

Finally, this user posted a simple meme that says everything you need to know about the fan's opinion of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a leader for the Atlanta Braves, and a player to be celebrated by the fans as they did with this opportunity.

