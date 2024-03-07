“If they want to talk, they can talk with Scott" - Juan Soto doesn't close doors on potential move to Mets, prioritizes winning with Yankees in 2024

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is one of the best young baseball players in the game right now. The 25-year-old's future is a heated topic of conversation as he prepares for the 2024 season.

Soto, who was traded from the San Diego Padres in December, will remain a Yankee through this season but will become a free agent after that. To keep their star player, the Yankees would want to re-sign him to a long-term contract. But other teams will undoubtedly try to land him when he enters the open market.

There have been a lot of predictions regarding the possible move of Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The most interesting thing heard at Mets’ camp (Tuesday),” Buster Olney of ESPN tweeted, “is that they fully intend to take a run at Juan Soto next winter.”

Expand Tweet

Despite the ongoing speculation, it seems that the Yankees left fielder is not paying any heed to it.

“I don’t know,” Soto reportedly said. “I don’t really care.”

Soto also said that if the Mets want to pursue him in the next season they should visit with his agent, Scott Boras.

“I’m part of the Yankees,” Soto said. “If they want to talk, they can talk with Scott.”

For now, the Yankees outfielder wants to give his 100% to his team. He is not closing any deals with any other teams for now. His main goal in 2024 remains to win a championship.

Juan Soto's power in spring training has mesmerized team manager Aaron Boone

Former Padres star Juan Soto, who joined the New York Yankees in December, is anticipated to do great things for the Bronx Bombers.

However, even before the regular season starts, the 25-year-old has mesmerized his new manager, Aaron Boone, already with his power during spring training.

"I feel like he’s going to kill the ball every time he swings," Boone said after a game on Sunday. "The fact that he’s probably going to get on (base) at a ridiculously high clip regardless, to have another great hitter walking up there (behind him) hopefully serves us well.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.