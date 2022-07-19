"If it works out, it works out - if it doesn't, it doesn't" - Aaron Judge acknowledges the possibility of parting ways with New York Yankees if extension deal fails

One of the biggest questions hanging over this season for the New York Yankees is the contract of Aaron Judge. The Yankees star outfielder recently provided insight into his current mindset on his contractual situation. While the two sides got close to a long-term deal during the off-season, they ended up leaving the negotiating table with nothing signed.

These recent statements from the Yankees superstar came from an interview conducted during the All-Star weekend. They were posted to Twitter by the SNY network.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "The money, the contract has never been why I play this game. I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out - if it doesn't, it doesn't."



Aaron Judge with his feelings on extension talks: "The money, the contract has never been why I play this game. I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out - if it doesn't, it doesn't."Aaron Judge with his feelings on extension talks: https://t.co/66i62eWLPj

"The money, the contract has never been why I play this game. I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out - if it doesn't, it doesn't." - Aaron Judge

While fans of the New York Yankees will be happy to hear that he wishes to stay with the team, he acknowledges it might not happen. By entering the season without a long-term deal, Judge bet on himself and his ability to raise his value. With a stellar batting average of .284 and an MLB-leading 33 home runs, he has certainly done that.

ESPN contextulaized the historic season we are seeing from Aaron Judge with this tweet.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Aaron Judge's 70 RBI this season are the most by a Yankees hitter before the All-Star break since Alex Rodriguez in 2010.

"Aaron Judge's 70 RBI this season are the most by a Yankees hitter before the All-Star break since Alex Rodriguez in 2010" - ESPN

Any time a Yankees player is compared to Alex Rodriguez, it is a good sign. Judge's start to this season is reminiscent of one of the best in New York Yankees history. Given the abundance of New York Yankees history, that is quite a statement.

Aaron Judge would be one of the biggest free agents in recent history if extension talks with New York Yankees stall

Judge swinging for the fences

While both sides state their desire to get a deal done, it appears they are still far apart. If Judge hits the open market, it will be one of the largest bidding wars we have ever seen. He is a bonafide superstar and MVP contender. His value is almost off the charts in regard to helping teams win games.

This highlight package posted to YouTube by Yankees Avenue shows how dominant a force Judge has been in 2022.

In addition to what he does on the field, he is an incredibly popular player off of it. Judge is truly the face of the franchise for the biggest organization in the MLB. This role comes with a lot of pressure, but he handles it perfectly. This heartwarming moment that was posted to Twitter by SNY shows the kind of leader he has become.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Judge daps up a kid reporter that also plays RF

"Aaron Judge daps up a kid reporter that also plays RF" - SNY

If the New York Yankees fail to reach a deal with their superstar outfielder, it could be a huge mistake. Based on Judge's comments today, he is prepared for that possibility but still hopes to remain in New York.

