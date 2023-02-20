When you win 99 games, like New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did in 2022, it's difficult for fans to come up with criticism. However, Boone did sign up to manage the team with a notoriously critical fanbase. Even before spring training has even started, he's now feeling the heat.

During a recent interview with Boone at the Yankees spring training facility in Tampa, MLB journalist Bryan Hoch prodded Boone for his lineup plans. Referencing his middle infield, Boone said:

“All of our shortstops will play more than one position this spring.”

Already, New York Yankees fans are coming alive in the Twittersphere. They lambasted their team's manager for what they deem to be incomplete planning, which would open the door to inconsistency in the lineup.

One tweeted:

"IFK Waterboy"

Another tweeted:

"No good comes from an inconsistent infield ... I dont like hearing that NYY"

Here are some of the other reactions:

The 27-year-old Hawaiian Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees' main shortstop last season, appearing in 138 games at the position. "IKF", as he's known to fans, came to the Yankees along with third baseman Josh Donaldson in a trade before the 2022 season that sent catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins.

Falefa, who had his best season in 2021 with the Texas Rangers, put up mediocre hitting numbers last season: .261/.314/.327 with four home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Joining IKF during spring training will be a pair of young shortstops. His first counterpart is 21-year old Anthony Volpe. The New York Yankees drafted Volpe in the first round of the 2019 draft, and inked him to a $2.7 million signing bonus. Volpe hit 21 home runs and 65 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

The third shortstop in the mix is 22-year-old Venezuelan Oswaldo Peraza. Unlike Volpe, Peraza has appeared for the New York Yankees. He split his 18 games last season between shortstop and second base. He hit one home run and two RBIs last year.

Boone wants to keep his options open, IKF will likely be starting shortstop for New York Yankees

There's good evidence to suggest that the minor outburst from online Yankees fans has been overblown.

The expanded roster provided during spring training is meant to encourage experimentation and trial. Although Peraza and Volpe likely have many years of greatness ahead of them, IKF seems like the only viable option to start at shortstop for the Yankees in 2023.

