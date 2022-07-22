Create
“Imagine not having 60 wins” “How about JJ wins a real ring” - New York Yankees fans agitated following a walk-off loss to the Houston Astros

Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout, Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees.
Thomas Gamba-Ellis
ANALYST
Modified Jul 22, 2022 03:40 AM IST

The New York Yankees just lost game one of their doubleheader against the Houston Astros. Thanks to a walk-off single by Houston pinch hitter J.J. Matijevic, the Astros won the game 3-2. The two face off again tonight at 6:40 p.m. (EDT).

J.J. WINS IT.Final: #Astros 3, Yankees 2 https://t.co/aHoHuYXME7

This game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros was quiet in the beginning. The Astros put up one run in each of the first and second innings, going up 2-0. The Yanks got on the board with a solo home run by D.J. LeMahieu. The score was 2-1 Astros until the ninth inning when the Yankees tied it up.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Astros loaded the bases. With two outs, J.J. Matijevic hit a ball between third base and shortstop, and the New York Yankees could not field the final out.

@astros Daaaa Jankees lose

It is no surprise the Yankees and the Astros have a rivalry. This has stemmed from multiple playoff series battles, and the Astros being accused of cheating during their 2017 World Series run. With this win for Houston, Yankees fans were very salty to say the least.

@astros Who has more World Series tho?

Fans went straight to Twitter to leave hateful comments under the Astros' post. They tried to find ways to somehow delegitimize this win.

@astros How about JJ wins a real ring 😂

However, Houston Astros fans sounded off as well, gloating about this victory.

@astros JJ owns the Yankees (again) https://t.co/cIcTDsqpjM
@astros https://t.co/i3tLOgxNU8

The Astros seem to have the Yankees' number this season, with Houston winning the season series 4-2.

@astros Who’s ya daddy, yankees😈😂

Although the Yankees have the best record in baseball, the Astros are right behind them. They are having a great season, and look like a sure thing for the playoffs.

Outside of the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros might be the best team in baseball

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros
The Houston Astros have just reached 60 wins, and are just the third team to do so. They currently have a record of 60-32, and are 9.5 games ahead of the second-placed Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

@astros Imagine not having 60 wins

Their success this year can be attributed to everyone on the team producing. At the plate, Houston is top-five in Major League Baseball in home runs and OPS thanks to Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve leading the way. On the mound, Houston is just one of two teams with an ERA under 3.00 and are in the top 10 in strikeouts. Their entire pitching staff has been a lock-down this season.

If Houston can keep this up, they will likely punch another playoff ticket this season. It will be interesting to see what they can do come this fall.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

