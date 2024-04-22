"Imposter" - Olivia Dunne calls out fan impersonating as boyfriend Paul Skenes in comment section

Last summer, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne made headlines when she announced she was in a relationship with pitcher Paul Skenes. However, just because the gymnast is in a relationship, her admirers still appreciate her from afar.

In early 2020, Dunne began posting videos of her gymnastics routines on TikTok. Soon thereafter, her popularity began to explode. The 21-year-old now boasts over eight million followers on the platform.

Recently, Olivia Dunne posted a photo collage paying tribute to her gymnastics tenure at LSU on TikTok. One of the comments, from an account posing as Paul Skenes, commented, "Good luck," to which Dunne replied:

"IMPOSTER!"

Olivia Dunne calls out Paul Skenes' "imposter"

Dunne and Skenes met while they were attending LSU in New Orleans. This summer, Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has yet to make a regular-season appearance for the Pirates.

Through the leveraging of social media, Dunne has become incredibly famous and wealthy. In 2023, it was revealed that the New Jersey native had taken $500,000 in return for making a single endorsement on social media. On account of her fame, the young starlet has become a millionaire.

"Paul Skenes, Boyfriend of Olivia Dunne, Dominated in His Triple-A Debut, Giving Us a Look at the Greatness to Come," wrote Barstool Sports on X.

Not all of Dunne's fame, however, has brought positive results. Dunne has expressed the fact that she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU, citing safety concerns. Additionally, Dunne has claimed that she requires a full-time security detail when traveling with her gymnastics team, or meeting her many fans at various events.

Paul Skenes is gearing up for his MLB debut

After a strong enough spring training that saw him throw some pitches over 100 miles per hour against the Baltimore Orioles, Skenes was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Skenes has yet to allow a run in four starts in Triple-A and recently told CBS about his strides toward making the Pirates lineup:

"Whenever I do get up, I don't want to be playing for a losing team, so winning is nice and always helps everything. Whether or not I'm up there, it's great the team is winning and then my job is to help the team win whatever my role is there."

Whatever needs to be done to convince Pirates general manager Ben Cherington of his MLB readiness, Paul Skenes appears keen to do it.

