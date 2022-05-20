"In one night, he has added 107 points to his season OPS" - Star offseason addition Trevor Story fires on all cylinders, powers Boston Red Sox to an emphatic win over Seattle Mariners 

Trevor Story made headlines when he decided to join the Boston Red Sox after five years playing in Denver for the Colorado Rockies. The 29-year-old shortstop signed a $140 million, five-year contract with the Red Sox after his friend Will Middlebrooks disparaged New York, as the Yankees were also interested in pinning down Story.

Unfortunately for Story, the Red Sox are in a race to the bottom with their division rival, the Baltimore Orioles. Story himself, however, is starting to find his bat in Boston at last.

Trevor Story shows his true ability as he drives Red Sox over the Seattle Mariners

After hardly playing in 2022 Spring Training, Trevor Story started the 2022 season on the disabled list, souring his emphatic and anticipated debut for the Red Sox. Story, who never knew any other team but the Rockies, turned a few heads when he decided to depart his old team in free agency after last season.

Story, initially known to struggle against lefties, has found his stride with the Sox after a wobbly start. So far this year, the two-time Silver Slugger has five home runs and 23 RBIs in Boston.

"@TStory2 is the first 2B in @MLB history to have 3 HR and a SB in one game." - @ MLB Stats

Last night was a showcase of everything Trevor Story can do at his best. Energized after defeating the Houston Astros in a series at Fenway Park, the Red Sox stayed at Fenway Park looking to do damage against another American League West team, the Seattle Mariners.

Fox News @FoxNews Trevor Story finally had the breakout game fans have been waiting for since he signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason fxn.ws/38FR6oO Trevor Story finally had the breakout game fans have been waiting for since he signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason fxn.ws/38FR6oO

"Trevor Story finally had the breakout game fans have been waiting for since he signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason" - @ Fox News

After going down 4-0 against the Mariners, Story hit a two-run shot off of Mariners pitcher George Kirby in the bottom of the second, scoring teammate Alex Verdugo. Story was just getting started. He proceeded to hit another two-run home run off Kirby in the bottom of the third. He capped off his night in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer against Danny Young to put the Sox up 12-5.

In all, Trevor Story had seven RBIs last night. Although Story showed what he can do, the Red Sox are still 16-22, fourth place in the AL East. Perhaps with a few more nights like this, Story could turn the Red Sox fortune around this summer.

