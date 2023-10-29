In Photos: Adolis Garcia flaunts luxurious $1236.87 Louis Vuitton sneaker boots

Adolis Garcia has had an incredible postseason run this season, helping the Texas Rangers to the World Series. The outfielder won the ALCS MVP award for his stellar outings against the Houston Astros and will now be looking to get his team over the line against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the final hurdle.

Garcia is also one of the most stylish outfielders in the MLB. The Rangers star once flaunted his Louis Vuitton sneaker boots on Instagram in Sept. 2020.

It's safe to say that many of Garcia's followers were left starstruck by his style and fashion choices. Some even pointed out the Cuban's high-end taste after spotting his Louis Vuitton boots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per reports, Garcia's blue and white Charlie Sneaker Boots cost a whopping $1,236 per pair. Here are some more photos of the luxurious Louis Vuitton shoes:

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Image Credits - Louis Vuitton

Adolis Garcia's MLB stats this season

Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia is having a fabulous 2023 season with the Texas Rangers. He racked up 136 hits, 107 RBIs and 39 home runs across 555 at-bats with a .245 batting average.

Garcia helped the Rangers finish second in the AL West with a 90-72 record. Texas finished with the same record as the Houston Astros, but the Astros owned the tiebreaker thanks to winning the season series.

In the playoffs this year, Garcia recorded 20 hits and eight home runs across 14 games. The Rangers will be hoping that their two-time All-Star can continue his good run of form in the postseason when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, Oct. 30.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after Arizona won Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 28.