In Photos: Albert Pujols puts on an adventure face with wife Nicole as ex-MLB star enjoys camelback ride in Dubai

MLB legend Albert Pujols found love in Nicole Fernandez after a contentious divorce from his first wife, Deidre Pujols.

The couple is enjoying their vacation in Dubai, as evident from two pictures Pujols posted on Instagram. In the first picture, he is smiling for the camera, while in the other, Fernandez and Pujols are seen enjoying a camelback ride in the desert.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In late 2022, after divorcing his ex-wife, Albert and Nicole made their relationship public in an Instagram post.

"My best love story is the one I'm living with you," the post was captioned.

On September 16, 2022, at a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert caught the ceremonial first pitch thrown by Nicole's father, Leonel Fernandez.

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres

Pujol said goodbye to his playing career last year, and Nicole has been a steadfast supporter of his decisions since their marriage. Although the couple's first meeting is still unknown, their year-long courtship resulted in holy nuptials in September 2023.

Albert Pujols' legendary MLB career

Albert Pujols, one of the most seasoned and well-known players in Major League Baseball (MLB), has played for more than 20 years.

He played for the Los Angeles Angels for nine years, the St. Louis Cardinals for twelve and the Los Angeles Dodgers for one.

He left the league with multiple All-Star appearances, two World Series titles, three MVP awards and countless other gaudy medals and trophies, making him one of the most decorated players in MLB history. Pujols was a team icon and a devoted fan favorite when he was on the field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.