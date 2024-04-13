In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan dazzles in black corset dress with modern twist

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shared a new outfit on her Instagram account, wearing a suit and corset combination made by Fady Armanious and Monse. Reagan also stated in the story that the outfit can be purchased through luxury fashion outlet Tootsies.

In addition, Reagan also flaunted jewelry from Shaftel Diamonds. The aforementioned jewelry company was founded in 1978 and mainly caters to customers in the Houston area. The company is a wholesale supplier of colored gemstones and loose diamonds.

Reagan has collaborated with the jewelry shop for its Design With Love collection. Apart from being booked with endorsements and modeling gigs, she also has her own wellness-focused account on Instagram.

Reagan Bregman flaunts a custom piece

The aforementioned Armanious is Tootsies' creative fashion director. The company was founded 50 years ago and is based out of Houston, Texas. Reagan Bregman is a recognizable figure in the Houston Astros' fanbase and is one of the most marketable women in the MLB in terms of endorsements.

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan launch salsa brand

The power couple of Reagan and Alex Bregman continue to make waves not only in baseball but across the business landscape.

Alex Bregman has been a part of several brands such as Rawlings, Marucci, and H-E-B. Meanwhile, Reagan has modeled for several fashion brands and magazines.

The couple recently launched 'Wild Sol,' a salsa brand. The brand currently retails Hot, Mild, Salsa Verde, and Mango Habanero variants on the market.

Given the influence and connections that the couple have, the business venture's launch included an All-Star list of guests. Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon, former NFL star Adrian Peterson, and furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale were all present for the product's launch.

At the moment, there is only one way to buy the salsa, via Wildsol.co. However, as promised by the owners of the company, it will be available in the Houston area through H-E-B and Kroger stores.

