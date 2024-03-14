In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shows off $5,100 Bottega Veneta Andiamo handbag paired with chic monochrome ensemble

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, recently shared photos from their fun outing in Florida. Reagan wore a black top and white pants with black stripes. She was also carrying a black handbag from Bottega Veneta Andiamo, which complimented her outfit.

Moreover, the pants were from Maison Alaia, a women's clothing brand, which was tagged by Reagan in her post.

Reagan's Instagram story

According to Bottega Veneta's website,. The black handbag that Reagan was carrying costs $5,100.

The handbag is made of medium Intrecciato leather with a sliding cross-body strap. On the inside, it has one zippered pocket and two open pockets. It is an Italian product.

Alex Bregman gives a break down on his new batting mechanism; a 'big year' awaits

Recently, in a conversation with MLB Network's Mark DeRosa, Alex Bregman gave a detailed breakdown of the improvements that he made to his batting mechanism.

"The last few years I’ve been thinking my [pre-pitch] load was to push my hands back, which was not the case." Bregman said. "In my better years, I was actually loading with my body, with my middle, and not pushing my hands back, dumping my hips forward [where] the knob then came down behind me."

Bregman mentioned that the new changes that he made in his load-up and the follow-up of the bat are now "tighter and more consistent." He also added that he would like to retain this mechanism throughout the year.

While he also understands that the alterations will result in a decrease in exit velocity, the entire mechanism should help him get better at-bat results.

The 2024 season is a big one for Alex Bregman. He is in his last year of contract with the Houston Astros and will enter free agency at the conclusion of the season. However, it may be possible that the front office would offer him an extension to secure his services in the future.

But a lot depends on the type of season Bregman has at the plate. His agent, Scott Boras, may suggest he go for free agency if he blasts over 40 home runs next season.

Astros GM Dana Brown has already said that they are committed to bringing him back after this season. It remains to be seen how events unfold for him at the plate.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.