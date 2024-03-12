In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures sweet moment of son Knox's 'art class' adventures

While Alex Bregman prepares for the 2024 MLB season, his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox, are enjoying artistic pursuits. Reagan took to her IG stories to share some snaps from their day, which featured painting.

Knox will welcome his second birthday this year, and looked like he had a fine time in art class. Regan Bregman captioned one image:

"The little apron," with a love heart.

Another image had the message:

"Art class to baseball game. Going to miss these days."

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are entrenched in spring training in the hopes of hitting the ground running in the 2024 season. The Astros are seen as potential World Series winners, but given the strength around the league, they are not the consensus favorites, as that tag goes to the LA Dodgers.

Alex Bregman's contract is a concern for Astros fans

Players generally don't like entering the season with distractions, and Alex Bregman's contract is a talking point in the media. While Bregman is under contract for the 2024 season, rumors of an extension have been ongoing, with nothing materializing.

Bregman wants to be paid well for his undeniably valuable services, but the Astros might struggle to find the money. This is where it gets tricky for the team, as other franchises, such as the New York Mets, would be happy to pay him.

Astros general manager Dana Brown spoke to reporters in February:

"There's really not a timeline on this right now, and at some point, we will make an offer. I think we both respect that and that's pretty much the conversation there. We love Alex. We'd love to have him here and as far as the timeline, we just don't have it. But we will at some point make an offer.

"We know how good he's been to this franchise, and it would be tough to look out at third base and not see Bregman playing defense."

At the moment, Bregman is spending his time focused on the here and now, that being his family and the Astros. His IG stories show that his son, Knox, may have inherited his baseball talents, and a potential World Series-winning season is edging closer.

