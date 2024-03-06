Alex Bregman Update: Astros superstar could be centerpiece of a 'financial war' between Mets & Yankees next offseason

Third baseman Alex Bregman is entering the final year of his contract with the Houston Astros. This will be a big season for the 29-year-old, as he would like to follow in the footsteps of Jose Altuve and be with the club for an extended period, but for the right price.

However, rumors suggest that the Astros might not be able to match the asking price of Bregman. It could mean that Bregman will enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2024 season. If that happens, insider Joel Sherman reckons Bregman will be at the "center of the next financial war between the Yankees and the Mets."

According to Sherman, the tussle for the sweepstakes will depend on how Ronny Mauricio recovers from his knee surgery and how good Brett Bady's production would be playing at third base.

"It reflects on what happens this year with the New York teams. For the Mets, how does Ronny Mauricio heal after knee surgery? How does Brett Baty handle the position?" - Sherman said in his report on New York Post.

The report is in line with the fact that both New York-based teams have gotten into high-stakes bidding wars in the last few seasons. Both big market teams' willingness to splurge big will also come at forefront when Juan Soto hits free agency after this season.

Insider compares Alex Bregman with Yankees great Derek Jeter

Joel Sherman had tagged Alex Bregman as a good fix for the Yankees at third base.

With the 35-year-old DJ LeMahieu aging and Glyber Torres hitting free agency, the Yankees don't have a good player at third base past LeMahieu, not even in the minors.

That prompted Sherman to say that Bregman could be a good fix to that situation, apart from LeMahieu switching to second.

“LeMahieu can have a strong year and, with Gleyber Torres due to hit free agency, switch back to second and put the Yanks in the market at third,” said Sherman.

He also compared Alex Bregman with Yankees legend Derek Jeter, saying that "his game has Jeter-ian qualities."

“His game has Jeter-ian qualities," Sherman added. "He can give a team what it needs when it needs it: speed, power, a base hit, defense. Plus, big moments do not cow him. … We always think of clutch hitters, but Bregman is a clutch fielder. He’s fearless and confident.”

The move is only going to happen if the Astros don't find a better offer for Bregman this season. Astros general manager Dana Brown sees Alex Bregman as a centerpiece in the lineup and is expected to follow back with an extension offer sometime during the regular season.

