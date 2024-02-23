Yankees considering 3x All-Star DJ LeMahieu as potential leadoff hitter amid spring training buzz

He may not be flashiest player on the Yankees, but infielder DJ LeMahieu's versatility and relative consistency has his manager mulling over some grand plans.

According to a recent piece by Bryan Hoch for MLB.com, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone is looking upon LeMahieu as a candidate to hit leadoff this year. Boone described LeMahieu's hitting so far this spring as 'explosive', and previously made references to placing the California-native atop the batting order.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

'#Aaron Boone is often open with his plans with the lineup. - He wants DJ LeMahieu to lead off - He named Alex Verdugo as the next option - No mention of Gleyber Torres. DJLM is their leadoff man until we’re shown otherwise if you ask me. Video/Quotes' - Mike Kurland

At a press conference at the team's spring training facility last week, Boone explicitly stated 'I want it to be DJ' in reference to the leadoff role. However, the 50-year-old skipper also made reference to outfielder Alex Verdugo, who came to the Yankees from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

DJ LeMahieu is the first player in the modern era to have won a batting title in both the AL and NL, doing so for the Yankees and Colorado Rockies respectively. A career .292 hitter, LeMahieu hit for one of the lowest averages of his career in 2023, slashing .242/.327/.390 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

'DJ LeMahieu leadoff home run!' - Talkin' Yanks

For Aaron Boone, determining where to place LeMahieu defensively involves just as much strategization as finding a place for him in the New York Yankees' batting order. Of his 139 fielding appearances in 2023, some 69 came at third base. With Anthony Volpe set to man shortstop and Gleyber Torres flexing his muscles at second, fans can expect to see the 35-year-old LeMahieu at the hot corner once more.

Reinvention is standard for a player like DJ LeMahieu

Over the course of his MLB career that has spanned 13 years and three teams, LeMahieu has had little issue adjusting to new roles based on the needs of his teams.

Around the league, the idea prevails that young, agile individuals need to be selected for leadoff roles. And although it is far from a predetermined fact that LaMahieu will hit leadoff, Boone knows that should he be called upon, DJ LeMahieu will once again make the necessary changes to be the best that he can be in his new role.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.