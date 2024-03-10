IN PHOTOS: Astros star Alex Bregman's son Knox shows early signs of inheriting dad's batting prowess

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is hoping for a big 2024 MLB season, with the team having realistic ambitions of winning the World Series. Amid Spring Training and the final preparations for the campaign, life can be pretty hectic but Bregman finds the time to play with his son, Knox.

Looking at Bregman's Instagram stories, Knox, who was born in August 2022, might have inherited his father's hitting skills.

Alex Bregman's son might have his father's talents

As his father is one of the top players in his position in the MLB, it's entirely possible the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree with Knox. Bregman took to IG recently to share a clip of Knox catching ground balls:

"Got home from the field today and @reaganelizabeth taught Knox how to catch Groundballs."

While Knox is too young to truly understand the magnitude of how good his father is at baseball, everyone in the league knows it and Alex Bregman was ranked sixth in his position by MLB Network in 2024.

Alex Bregman discusses Astros' World Series ambitions

Given the Houston Astros' playoff successes over the last decade, the team is gearing up for the 2024 season with high expectations. While the Astros didn't have the flashy offseason of, for example, the LA Dodgers, they didn't need it.

Bregman spoke to reporters about the Astros' expectations in 2024:

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now.

“We’re going to be the Astros,” he said. “What I know is how close we’ve come to playing in seven World Series while I’ve been here, how many times we were just one game away. It’s something that drives everybody in this room and makes us want to do it again.”

With Opening Day creeping ever closer, the Astros will be one of the teams to watch out for this season.

