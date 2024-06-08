In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's gf Jaclyn Cordeiro cheers boyfriend's daughter Natasha's theatre debut while ex-Yankee attends events in NYC

Ever since Alex Rodriguez's high-profile divorce in 2008, guarding the welfare of his two daughters has become the biggest priority for the former star. Even as he takes on new relationships, A-Rod always tries to foster a good relationship between Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, with his partners.

Since late 2022, Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Canadian fitness coach and promoter Jaclyn Cordeiro. Although his daughters did not grow up with Cordeiro around, the 44-year-old Canadian has made every effort to support the two teenaged girls.

On Friday, Natasha Rodriguez starred in a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "OKLAHOMA." The musical was cast in Natasha' college town of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she attends the University of Michigan. Though A-Rod was busy in Manhattan, Cordeiro took the trip to support Natasha's budding acting career.

Jaclyn Cordeiro supporting Alex Rodriguez' daughter Natasha as the nineteen-year-old made her stage debut in Oklahoma! Instagram/jac_lynfit

Natasha is A-Rod's first daughter, born to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who met A-Rod while he was playing for the Texas Rangers in 2003. Born in 2004, Natasha is a second-year student at the University of Michigan, and has taken interest in acting and modelling.

After A-Rod and Cynthia finalized their divorce in 2008, Rodriguez has allegedly dated many women. Among his romantic interests were Cameron Diaz and Anne Wojcicki. However, it was singer Jennifer Lopez who emerged as the long-term partner. Lopez and A-Rod dated from 2017 until 2021, during which time Lopez was known to have grown rather close with Natasha and Ella.

At the same time when Natasha and Jaclyn were in Ann Arbor, Alex Rodriguez posted a picture from New York City. It has been a very busy time for the former third baseman, as he enters a period of arbitration alongside businessman Marc Lore as their attempt to acquire an ownership stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is being met with resistance from current owner Glen Taylor.

Rodriguez was attending to business in New York while Natasha starred in Oklahoma! Instagram/a-rod

Alex Rodriguez' always puts his daughters first

On account of past steroid use, it is now basically an accepted conclusion that the former New York Yankees star will never make the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, for Rodriguez, being a Hall of Fame father is his biggest objective now, as a source told PEOPLE earlier this year:

"Over the years, Alex has been a great father. The couple's interactions have gotten better over the years, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all"

Although he was not able to make Natasha's play, his love interest, Jaclyn, was. This shows that Alex Rodriguez is working toward building a new family.

