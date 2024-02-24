In Photos: Astros star Yordan Alvarez’s wife Monica offers peek into kids Mia and Jordan fun day out during Spring Training

Spring training games have begun as Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros begin their preparation for another World Series hopeful year. Amid this, Alvarez took time to spend some fun time with his wife, Monica and kids.

Alvarez and Monica share a daughter, Mia and a son, Jordan. The couple took their kids to CACTI Palm of the Palm Beaches, where the Astros are training. Monica took to Instagram to share glimpses of their fun outing. In one of the photos, Jordan was seen playing baseball with his dad and Mia.

The Astros begin their Spring Training schedule on February 24 against the Washington Nationals.

“When he says something, everybody listens": Mauricio Dubon on Yordan Alvarez's leadership

Quietly and without any spotlight, Yordan Alvarez is emerging as the new leadership voice in the clubhouse. Jose Altuve usually grabs first attention when we discuss the Astros but over the years, Alvarez has made immense contributions to earn the respect of the locker room.

Both Maurico Dubon and manager Joe Espada shared the leadership qualities of Alvarez inside the locker room.

“When he says something everybody listens,” Dubón said. “Sometimes he seems quiet, but he knows what he’s saying. Everybody here respects him and it’s not off what he does on the field, it’s what type of person he is and his character he brings to the table."

"The kind of person he is, that’s why everybody respects him so much. The baseball stuff, yeah, it’s good, but the type of person he is, that’s what makes him a good leader.”

Joe Espada had also something similar to say about Alvarez.

“(Yordan Alvarez) has a voice in that clubhouse and he has a lot of influence on how we go about our business,” Espada said. “He doesn’t really show (it), he’s not very outspoken out here, but when he’s in the clubhouse and he speaks, people listen.”

He is still 26 and is coming off two straight All-Star selections. He won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and an ALCS MVP in 2021.

