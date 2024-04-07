In Photos: Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. blings out in custom-made Swarovski-embellished Nike sneakers

Style never goes out of style for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., who was ranked one of the most fashion-forward players in the MLB by his peers.

Recently, the Atlanta Braves slugger uploaded a few pictures that grabbed attention on Instagram. Acuna wore an all-black outfit and complemented it with custom-made Swarovski-embellished Nike sneakers.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ronald Acuna Jr. could be the next signature athlete for Nike. The Braves superstar has been a part of the Nike stable simce 2022, and the company's enhanced focus on him since last year hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

Many MLB players have had deals in place with the Swoosh label. Some of the notable names across sports include Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, Michael Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, Kenny Lofton, Hideo Nomo and Mike Trout.

Ronald Acuna Jr. set to invest in Baseball United

Baseball United, an up-and-coming league starting in the East, is focused on baseball players coming from the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

According to the league press release on April 2, Ronald Acuna Jr. has become the youngest investor to join the ownership group of the league.

Baseball United chairman Kash Shaikh welcomed Acuna, praising him as a cultural icon who inspires players all over the world.

“It’s such an honor to welcome Ronald into the Baseball United family,” said Shaikh. “Ronald is not only a generational athlete and the game’s best player, but he’s a cultural icon who inspires fans all over the world.

"He truly believes that baseball can be global, and he plays the game with the type of passion, charisma, and style that can help millions of new fans fall in love with the game."

Ronald Acuna Jr. also embraced the welcome and said he looked forward to contributing to Baseball United.

“I am truly grateful to join the Baseball United family as an investor, co-owner, and an active ambassador to help grow the game we all love,” said Acuña. I’m honored to be a part of it. ... I can’t wait to help carry the game to new fans in the Middle East and South Asia with Baseball United.”

Hall of Famers Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, and Adrián Beltré, as well as legends Albert Pujols, Robinson Cano and Bartolo Colón, are a part of Baseball United's ownership group.

