In Photos: Clayton Kershaw creates heartwarming family memories with his children at Dodgers spring training camp

Recent pictorials of Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers spring training from Kevin Wong and Jon SooHoo surfaced on Instagram. SooHoo captured the training glimpses of the Dodgers ahead of their game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

However, apart from training, Kershaw had a good time with his kids at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Kershaw was captured playing ball with his son Charlie. In another photo, he was captured with his daughter, Cali.

Check out Kershaw taking some time out to create memories with his children:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The above pictorials from Wong and SooHoo also included images of Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the jerseys for the upcoming Seoul Series.

Clayton Kershaw on his return to the Dodgers for the 17th season

Not a lot of pitchers could even come close to what the southpaw has done for the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw has achieved enough in his career to book his seat among baseball greats once he retires. However, before that, he still aims to extend his career as he would return to the Dodgers for his 17th season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Kershaw signed an incentive-based contract in which he will be guaranteed $10 million for the 2024 season. He has player option to return in 2025.

One of the reasons why Kershaw wants to return to the Dodgers is that he doesn't want to go out losing.

“I went home and the season, the way it ended especially for our team and for me personally, wasn’t fun at all," Kershaw said via The Orange Country Register. "A lot of doubts, a lot of different things and just really had to sit back on, if I wanted to do this it became pretty evident that I had to fix it and get surgery."

The surgery that Kershaw is talking about is to deal with the shoulder issues that he faced last season. This will help Kershaw extend his time at the mound for a good time.

“Didn’t want to go out that way,” Kershaw added. “I think that was ultimately how I came to it.”

The future Hall of Famer surely has a few good seasons ahead of him and his team has set up nicely to give the three-time Cy Young winner his second World Series ring.

Clayton Kershaw is placed on the 60-day injured list and he is expected to return to the mound by midseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.