In Photos: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens offers behind-the-scenes peeks of 'Conrad Kelly' shoot while embracing natural sunlit moments

'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens has been embroiled in a lot of projects since she tied the knot with Cole Tucker on Dec. 2. Not long ago, she shared the trailer for French Girl, in which she is starring, and now recently, she gave another glimpse into her busy professional life.

Recently, Hudgens shared behind-the-scenes peeks of the 'Conrad Kelly' shoot in the backdrop of natural sunlight. She is starring as Kelly in the upcoming fourth installment of Bad Boys.

According to Deadline, Hudgens will return as weapons specialist Kelly, who first appeared in 2020's "Bad Boys for Life," the third edition of the "Bad Boys" film series. Kelly assists Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) in their struggle against a mother-son drug lord duo in Miami.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens took center stage in this year's Dream Series

MLB Dream Series is an event organized by the MLB and USA Baseball Development for Black high school athletes. Tucker attended the event on Jan. 14 with his wife, Vanessa Hudgens.

Many other former and current players joined Tucker and gave insights to 80 Dream Series players. The list includes Jerry Manuel, Chris Young, Cole Tucker, Micah Johnson and Josiah Gray.

Using the forum, Cole Tucker shared his side of the story and how he went on to achieve big things in the MLB. He advised participants to keep up with the grind and associated it with making a big difference in whether you'll achieve big things in life or not.

“I got handed my first bit of real true baseball adversity as a 22-year-old in the big leagues, playing shortstop, hitting leadoff, scared out of my mind,” Cole Tucker said. “But I want you to know that that’s not everybody’s journey. I mean, some of you guys are going to go on to be All-Stars, World Series champions -- baseball can do so much for you.

"But the grind and showing up every day, that’s what you learn. And that’s the separator of getting there and not getting there.” [via MLB.com]

As far as the current status of Tucker is concerned, the former first-rounder will have to grind out in the minors after signing a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners on Jan. 28.

