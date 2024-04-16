In Photos: Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly pairs Nike dunks with blue jumpsuit for Jackie Robinson Day 

Dallas Keuchel's wife, Kelly Nash, celebrated Jackie Robinson Day with a style statement. She took to Instagram and shared some photos alongside her pet dogs.

In the photos shared online, she could be seen wearing a blue jumpsuit and a pair of blue Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson that complemented the outfit well:

"jackie robinson x @nike dunks," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

See the post from Instagram here:

Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB 77 years ago when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. In honor of his legacy, Nike released the Nike Dunk Low Robinson in July 2022, with a retail price of $130, according to StockX.

Expand Tweet

The cleats have a Dodgers blue color palette, "with a light grey Durabuck upper, royal blue leather overlays, an embroidered mini-Swoosh at the toe, and a felted side Swoosh reminiscent of baseball caps" from the late 1940s.

Moreover, "I'm not concerned with you liking or disliking me... All I ask is that you respect me as a human being," one of Robinson's famous quotes is printed on the top of the shoe. The No. 42 is embroidered on the heel side.

Reports: Dallas Keuchel to sign minor league deal with Seattle Mariners

Earlier in April, the Seattle Mariners added the arm of the former Cy Young winner to their minor league system. According to Mariners insider Shannon Drayer, Dallas Keuchel and the club have agreed on a minor league deal:

"The Mariners are in the process of signing Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. He should be in Tacoma as soon as this weekend," Drayer tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Mariners have arguably one of the best starting rotations in the league. Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo spearhead the rotation, which means it may be difficult for Keuchel to break into the majors once again.

Last season, Keuchel appeared in 10 games for the Minnesota Twins, starting six. He finished 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA. He has previously played for the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback