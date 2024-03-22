In Photos: Derek Jeter honored in style at Cal Ripken Sr.'s 20th Aspire Gala anniversary with unforgettable Pointer Sisters performance

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter was among the attendees of Orioles legend Cal Ripken Sr.'s 20th Aspire Gala anniversary. The 14-time All-Star Shortstop was honored during this gala.

Back in December 2023, it was announced officially announced by the foundation that Jeter is the 2024 Aspire Gala honoree. The HOFer was indeed one of the major star attraction in the Aspire Gala's 20th anniversary on March 16, 2024 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, alongside fellow HOFer Cal Ripken and his brother Bill Ripken. The guests were seen lining up to click pictures with former Yankees captain.

Following this, all the guests were moved to the hotel's ballroom to for their dinner and to witness the mesmerizing performance of the famous American girl group, the Pointer Sisters.

The Aspire Gala is a fundraising event by the Carl Ripken foundation, which has a goal to provide safe opportunities for youth in need to develop valuable life skills, Moreover, the youth are teached on how to build their character and make productive choices for their future.

This year, Gala garnered about $2.3 million for the nonprofit, which is set to help around 1.4 million underserved youth and communities across the U.S.

Marlins executive lashes out at Derek Jeter for his decision during his tenure as the organisation's CEO

Miami Marlins executive David Samson recently lashed out at Derek Jeter for his actions during his time as the club's CEO.

Samson thought Jeter's aggressive strategies to be one of the major reasons why the team was unsuccessful during his tenure. He said:

"Jeter would have paid $4.2 billion because it wasn't his money. And his plan was, hey, whatever David Samson did, I'm doing the opposite. He went full Costanza. And the problem with that is when you're wrong, then you look like a jackass."

Marlins changed ownership in 2017 and the MLB HOFer was a part of the new ownership alongside investor Bruce Sherman, who bought the club from Jeffry Loria for $1.2 billion.

Jeter had a 4% stake in the club. However, after a stint of poor runs, the former Yankees captain sold his shares for $45 million in 2022.

