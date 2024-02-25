In Photos: Dodgers star Max Muncy swings into dad mode with daughter Sophie's golf lesson

Baseball season is upon us as Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their preparations for the upcoming 162-game schedule. Amid the hectic schedule, the Dodgers infielder took time to enjoy time with family.

Recently, Muncy spent some time with her daughter Sophie at a golf center. His wife, Kellie, shared glimpses of the father-daughter golf lesson on Instagram. In the photos, Muncy can be seen giving a swing lesson to her daughter, making it an adorable moment.

"Proud dad moment," Kellie wrote in her story. "That's my girl."

Max Muncy teaches Golf to Sophie

Muncy and Kellie are parents to a daughter and a son. Sophie was born on July 23, 2021, and their son named Wyatt James was born on April 24, 2023.

Earlier this offseason, Max Muncy agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Dodgers. Despite a dismal .212 2023 season, his 36 homers were enough to convince the Dodgers to bring him back.

Max Muncy on 'Beat LA' chant

An historic offseason saw the Dodgers splurge over a billion dollars to acquire stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow among many others. This led to the Dodgers emerging as a team to beat this season, resulting in a famous 'Beat LA' chant among MLB fans.

Recently, Max Muncy appeared on Foul Territory to address the chant:

“I figured you guys were gonna bring that up. You know Mookie tossed that out there. Yeah, I will just leave Mookie’s quote alone. But I mean I will say everywhere we go, there is always a 'Beat LA' chant. I don't know if they're doing that chant for other teams.

“So it's something that we're kind of used to. I think it kinda comes with the territory having the success that we have had, you know be in the market that we are, I think teams who just wanna beat us.”

With an inspired effort to bring in big guns, followed by a negative postseason narrative, the Dodgers are set to form a dynasty in the coming years.

