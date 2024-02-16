In Photos: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea shows off her $30,500 Hermès Birkin bag while donning a 'Maruja Mallo' print dress on Valentine's Day

Freddie Freeman has been married to Chelsea since 2014, and the couple are parents to three sons. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and his wife posed for a few clicks on Instagram.

Freddie donned a simplistic look with an open shirt in a green shade on top of sky blue denim and a white inner. Chelsea, meanwhile, donned a 'Maruja Mallo' print dress and carried a luxurious handbag from Hermes Birkin.

According to Wrist Aficionado, the bag retails for $30,500, and the material used in it is Togo leather with gold hardware.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea always wanted to be a mom of three

Chelsea and Freddie started seeing each other in Jun. 2011 and tied the knot three years later, in Nov. 2014. In 2016, they welcomed their first son, Charlie. However, following that, the couple opened up about fertility issues.

The couple became parents to Brandon John and Maximus Turner via surrogacy in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Chelsea used her social media to open up about their fertility situation, and Freddie Freeman was proud of his wife.

"When she told (her) story, it was just like — we're normal people, you know,” Freddie Freeman said to ESPN in February 2021. “I know you guys see me on TV a lot, playing baseball, but we go through the same things. We tried so hard."

"It was always my dream to have three kids by the time I was 30,” Chelsea said. “When my 29th birthday came around and I still wasn't pregnant, I never thought it would be possible... Whether a family is looking towards fostering, adoption, or surrogacy, children—no matter which way they come—are truly a blessing for any family."

The couple is very active in raising their kids and is often seen celebrating key milestones in their children's lives. For Freddie, he will soon be in action for the spring training games for the 2024 season.

