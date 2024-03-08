In Photos: Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee shines in varied Louis Vuitton ensembles for magazine shoot

Earlier this offseason, the San Francisco Giants locked up rookie and KBO star Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract with an opt-out clause after the 2027 season. The young star out of KBO also knows how to flaunt style and did so through his latest Instagram post.

The Giants rookie took to Instagram and shared some pics from his photoshoot for Noblesse Men's magazine in various ensembles by fashion giant Louis Vuitton.

The 25-year-old Lee was posted by South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes on December 4, and if he remains for the whole contract, the Giants would owe the Heroes $18,825,000 in posting fees. If he opts out, the posting price will be cut to $12,675,000.

Lee won Rookie of the Year in 2017 and KBO MVP in 2022.

Giants' mystery box Jung Hoo Lee smashes his first home run; data suggests more to come

One of the most surprising mystery box-esque acquisitions this year was of Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The 25-year-old has already had a lot of attractions in the fashion world but also off the field, where he just showcased his power by smashing a home run in right field against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 29.

The exit velocity on that home run was 109.7 mph, which keeps up with average MLB power hits from the likes of Dansby Swanson and Jose Altuve.

However, it's still an early stage and one hit isn't enough to predict his outcome in the 2024 season.

Dalton Del Don from Yahoo Sports had this to say about the young outfielder's fantasy projections:

"Lee could immediately hit .300 and be a big help to San Francisco, but he has a few obstacles to his fantasy value. The Giants’ lineup will hurt his counting stats, and Lee’s impressive spring home run would’ve left 29 of 30 major-league stadiums — the lone exception being in San Francisco. Lee will need to run more than expected to be a big fantasy contributor."

It remains to be seen how many more surprises Jung Hoo Lee can bring in and whether this acquisition by the Giants turn their season for good.

