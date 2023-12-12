Jung Hoo Lee Update: San Francisco Giants sign Korean sensation on $113,000,000 deal

The San Francisco Giants have landed KBO star outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The two sides agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal with an opt-out after four years.

Lee was recently posted as an international free agent after spending seven seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes. He is one of Korea's best players, and many insiders are expecting his skill set to transition seamlessly to the big leagues.

For a team that has had a rough go at signing star free agents, the Giants get a sound outfielder who is coming off an MVP season with the KBO in 2022. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Jung Hoo Lee should be a great addition to the team's outfield. He is only 25 years old and is still growing and developing as a player. This is somebody who could have a ton of success in the league.

Jung Hoo Lee is an underrated free agent

Jung Hoo Lee did not receive the attention that he likely deserved, with players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the board. The latter took up most teams' attention, and for good reason.

Despite that, Lee is no slouch. In his last four seasons in the KBO, he has failed to end the season with a batting average below .318. However, some concerns were raised about his free-agency posting. Lee fractured his ankle in July, cutting his season short. However, he had surgery to address the issue and was back in the lineup by October.

Lee, the son of Jeon Beom Lee, considered one of the best five-tool KBO players of all time, is ready for his shot. He should be a great addition to a Giants team that will likely make a few more moves this winter.

