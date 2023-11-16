In Photos: Inside Chipper Jones' awe-inspiring $5,400,000 Canton estate ft. 10-acre farm, pickleball court, and more

Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones recently acquired a multimillion-dollar mansion.

Reportedly, Jones sold Painted View Ranch near Canton for $11 million. The 23,000-square-foot home included a large home theater, a home gym, a sauna, a steam room, a massage/yoga room, a custom playroom, a heated pool, huge pastures, a pond, and games and craft rooms.

Jones, according to reports, immediately secured a replacement for the property. As his second estate, the Baseball Hall of Famer purchased October Farm, a ten-acre farmhouse. The property is for sale for $5.4 million.

Source : wsbtv.com

The main home has a separate catering kitchen, three wood-burning stoves, four bedrooms, and a cast-iron soaking tub. It also has access to historic Chicago brick. There is a party barn, a saltwater pool, and a pickleball court on the property. The barn features a stacked stone fireplace, a catering kitchen, a dance floor, and a unique bar that showcases bourbon.

Chipper Jones' baseball career

The Atlanta Braves selected Chipper Jones as the first overall choice in the 1990 MLB draft. Jones played third base for the Braves from 1993 to 2012. Additionally, he played for their 1995 World Series-winning squad that defeated the Cleveland Indians.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star, as well as the 1999 NL Most Valuable Player Award and the 1999 and 2000 NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen.

The former batting champion, Jones, had the most career RBIs of any third baseman when he retired in 2012. Jones is the only switch hitter in MLB history with a career batting average of .300 and 468 home runs. He is also third on the Braves' all-time home run list.

In 2018, Jones was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and his No. 10 jersey was retired by the Braves.