In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares cozy moments in Orioles rookie's arms during romantic poolside photoshoot

Baltimore Orioles' infielder Jackson Holliday faced a lot of ups and downs in the 2024 season, however, his wife Chloe Holliday had his back all through the season. She always used to be there in the crowd cheering for her husband, and the two of them are now enjoying a vacation together in Bora Bora.

The couple have been sharing the moments from their trip on social media to keep their followers updated with their life. Chloe Holliday recently shared a post on Instagram with a bunch of pictures of Jackson Holliday, and she even mentioned how he's been her cameraman during the holiday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The man behind the camera," Chloe captioned the post.

This was a follow-up post to her last one a day before in which she posted some pictures from their recent visit to a water body at Bora Bora where she can be seen donning a gorgeous white dress. She also claimed that she had never seen water more blue than the one in the picture.

"The bluest water I've ever seen," she wrote.

She posted a couple of selfies with Holliday, and then the next two pictures are of them standing in front of the lake.

Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe enjoy jet skiing during their trip at Bora Bora

Jackson Holliday met his wife Chloe during his high school years at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. Later, when he was selected in the 2022 MLB draft, Holliday got engaged to Chloe, and they tied the knot in January 2024. Now, after the 2024 season, they can be seen taking a long vacation together.

Holiday's wife, Chloe, shared some pictures of them trying jet skiing together on Instagram Story. Both of them had their jet skis and drove alongside each other, and the couple could be seen enjoying their time driving the water automobiles on the South Pacific waters.

Screenshots of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Chloe Holliday has always been proud of her husband, and despite the lopsided season, she never stopped supporting him. She even shared how much she loves being at his side and cheering him on during the Baltimore Orioles games.

"WHAT a szn & wild ride this year! Love being by your side always! Thank you Lord for another szn with my guy, cheering you on forever," Chloe Holliday wrote.

Jackson Holliday is trying his best to put the Orioles going out of the World Series race against the Kansas City Royals behind him and enjoy the off-time with his wife currently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback