In Photos: Joe Kelly's wife Ashley shares candid moments of son Knox's unforgettable ping pong match with Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Joe Kelly's son, Knox, and flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto engaged in a fierce ping pong game in the LA Dodgers locker room. Amid spring training, both individuals took some time off and enjoyed the one-on-one game, which was perfectly captured by Dodgers photographer Jon Soohoo.

Kelly's wife, Ashley, reshared the post on her Instagram account, which captured glimpses from the ping pong game, team engagement with players and manager Dave Roberts. Knox was also seen with Freddie Freeman's son and several kids, who received autographs from players on their caps.

"I asked Knox if he used his new bat at the field with Dad today. He said, “No. I was doing other things. 📸: The best of the best @jon.soohoo 💙⚾️ @dodgers," Kelly wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yoshinobu Yamamoto impresses fans in Cactus league debut

Dodgers fans were waiting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to take the mound in a spring training game and their patience was rewarded with an impressive outing from the Japanese pitcher at Surprise Stadium. Ever since the pitcher signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the club, anticipation has only grown.

Yamamoto took the mound against the Texas Rangers in Wednesday's Cactus League game. He threw two scoreless innings, three strikeouts, and allowed only one hit against the reigning champion Rangers.

“There’s a part of me that’s relieved,” Yamamoto told MLB.com through an interpreter. “From here, there will be more innings and I’m wondering how that will go. But as far as today’s game was concerned, I thought it went well.”

Expand Tweet

Those in attendance were also impressed by the spectacle of seeing Yamamoto pitch.

“This is the first time I’ve come to see the Dodgers in a long time, and I’m really excited to see Yamamoto pitch,” said Julian Cota, a Dodgers fan present at the venue. [via Cronkite News].

Another Dodger faithful, Jay Beskind, predicts him to win Cy Young this season.

“I picked him to win the Cy Young (Award) about three weeks ago,” Beskind said. “In fact, I almost put down a bet when he was +1500.” [via Cronkite News].

Anticipation only soars high for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as Dodgers fans expect him to make some noise in the upcoming regular season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.