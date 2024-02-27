Yoshinobu Yamamoto Debut: Dodgers' $325,000,000 Japanese acquisition slated to make first start in Los Angeles colors

Just a day after announcing Shohei Ohtani's imminent debut on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced today that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is also set to pitch two innings against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Considered the best pitcher in the world outside the MLB last year, the Japanese ace had a bullpen session on Monday and is ready to follow it up with his debut.

It will be the first time that Yamamoto will see Cactus League action as he prepares for his first MLB season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto entered the MLB market in the offseason as the second-most valuable free agent in the market behind compatriot Shohei Ohtani. Having played with the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB for the past seven years, the 25-year-old has already won virtually every award in his country.

Hence, he was one of the brightest young prospects available in the free market and signed a lucrative 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani and Yamamoto are undoubtedly the biggest attractions on the Dodgers side this Spring Training. Having spent over a billion dollars in signing the two Japanese stars, there is already much anticipation to see them in action.

Both have already turned heads during training, with Yamamoto's bullpen session leaving his teammates highly impressed. Now, he is set to make his Cactus League debut with two innings against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Spring Training debut will be streamed live on MLB.tv

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch two innings against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Wednesday. The Cactus League game is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on MLB.tv.

Yamamoto has already drawn huge crowds during his bullpen sessions, in which he faced the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He managed to come out on top against both sluggers and also drew a standing ovation from Betts in the process.

