In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie wows in red shell top & powder pink denim for Hammitt's new ad campaign

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, expanded her fashion profile as she became the newest face of the luxurious leather accessory brand Hammitt. Josie took to Instagram and shared the update along with a few photos where she was seen with different colored Hammitt handbags. The photo shoot happened at Hermosa Beach in California, close to the area where she was raised.

In one of the series of photos uploaded by her, Josie wore a red top over pink denim along with a blue Hammitt bag.

"Newest face of @hammittla ☀️🌴 Shoot was so close to home being raised on the west side. It was an honor to run around with this team and create such an authentic campaign by the beach. Thank you to everyone involved 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

Josie Canseco battles nepotism claims: "It's not all what it seems"

Being the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, many claim Josie got an easy ride in her modeling career. However, that wasn't the case.

“I think everyone should just remember that a lot of this world is smoke and mirrors,” Josie told Maxim. “Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem.”

Early on, Josie used to work for Brandy Melville, a teen fashion brand. Some of her photos from the Coachella festival went viral, helping her get attention from scouts.

She took one step forward and moved to New York to pursue modeling full-time. She revealed that she used to live in smaller apartments and had to share them with several other models.

“My agency believed in me and was fronting me for rent and pocket money for my first two years of my career, so when I’d get paid from jobs they’d recoup that,” Josie added.

“Eventually I had built a clientele, and I was out of debt with [the agency] and could afford to not stay in those anymore. Regardless how rough those apartments could be, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I met some amazing women. And luckily, I got along with most of them.”

One of the pivotal mark in her modeling career was an opportunity to model at 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After that, she made several covers for magazines and also collaborated with many brands.

Josie mentioned that she desires to work for Chanel one day and maybe even make the cover of American Vogue magazine.

