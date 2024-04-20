In Photos: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton wows in black turtleneck top & pink pencil skirt on Good Morning America

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton appeared on Good Morning America last week to discuss a range of topics. She spoke about fashion, being an ambassador for the latest Anne Klein campaign, a student fashion scholarship, and her new movie, Sweet Dreams.

While viewers enjoyed her opinions on screen, Upton took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Good Morning America. In the series of photos shared, Upton could be seen sporting a black turtleneck top and a pink pencil skirt.

"Girl on the move 💅 thanks for having me @goodmorningamerica," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kate Upton talked about being an ambassador for the latest Anne Klein campaign:

"It was a really awesome campaign and it's always so meaningful to work with a company that supports women doing everything and especially not just in their versal pieces but also in educating women through their fashion scholarship fund," Upton said on Good Morning America.

After getting together in 2014, Verlander and Upton got engaged in 2016. The couple married on November 4, 2017, a few days after the Houston Astros pitcher won the World Series. A year later, Upton and Verlander had a daughter and named her Genevieve.

Kate Upton highlights difference between pitchers and position players' wives

Being a wife to a pitcher who has been at the top of the league since the early 2010s is something Kate Upton takes pride in. Though it's not easy to keep up with the baseball schedule, especially when you have your own professional commitments to keep up with, Upton seems to have embraced the challenge.

In a recent interaction with Andy Cohen, Upton highlighted the difference between being the wife of a pitcher and that of a position player.

“I feel like I might get in trouble for this,” Kate said. “I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives, because position-player wives — they play every single game, so they can’t be as connected to every single play.

"I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives, because it’s once every five days.”

Upton also mentioned that being a baseball player's wife is like watching "'The Real Housewives' but with baseball." She said she doesn't like getting too involved but enjoys watching games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback