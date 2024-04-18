WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton makes a fashion statement in Prada lavender top & black bottoms ensemble

With Justin Verlander returning from injury and his wife, Kate Upton, in the headlines for her upcoming work with Anne Klein, the power couple are very much in the news this week.

Upton took to TikTok to share a snippet with her followers on Monday, wearing a Prada lavender top and black bottoms. The clip featured original sound from Blizzy McGuire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upton has had a busy week, as aside from appearing on "Good Morning America," where she discussed working with Anne Klein, she has also had an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

She discussed her priorities for clothing with PEOPLE:

“I am a function (over fashion) girl for sure. Living in New York and being a mom, I need to not get the blisters and feel comfortable and confident.

"When you feel confident in your clothes it shows.”

Kate Upton discusses her keys to dealing with pressure ahead of Justin Verlander's season debut

With the Houston Astros bottom of the AL West with a 6-14 record, the franchise is looking for a change in fortunes. The Astros have had a tough start to the season and will look to get back to winning ways against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The importance of the three-game series speaks for itself, as the team needs an injection of positivity almost as much as it needs to win games. Friday will also see the return of Justin Verlander, with the 41-year-old pitcher set to make his first start of the season. Many will hope that Verlander can supply that spark to lift the team, which was recently swept 3-0 by the Atlanta Braves (6-1, 6-2, 5-4).

While speaking to PEOPLE, Kate Upton discussed how she composes herself when feeling overwhelmed.

“If I'm feeling overwhelmed, I like to go to my core basics, and that's what Anne Klein really does well."

While Justin Verlander has seen his fair share of pressure during his career, there will be a lot of people watching him with a keen interest when he takes the mound on Friday. At 41, many are wondering how long he can keep going and how effective he will be on his return.

Given the pressure on both him and the team, it will be interesting to see if Verlander reverts to his core basics as he tries to right the Astros' ship.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback