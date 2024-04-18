"I am a function [over fashion] girl for sure" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton prioritizes comfy clothes to keep up with busy mom life

Justin Verlander is on the verge of making his first start of the 2024 MLB season with the Houston Astros after starting the campaign on the IL. Meanwhile, his wife, Kate Upon, was announced as one of this year's faces of fashion giant Anne Klein.

Upton spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview and discussed her fashion preferences, noting that function is more important than fashion to her, especially being a mother:

“I am a function [over fashion] girl for sure. Living in New York and being a mom, I need to not get the blisters and feel comfortable and confident."

Confidence is important for Upton, who elaborated:

"When you feel confident in your clothes it shows.”

While Verlander is set to start against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Upton was on "Good Morning America" this week, where she complimented Anne Klein's commitment to women:

"It is always so meaningful to work for a company that supports women."

Kate Upton discusses being a pitcher's wife ahead of Justin Verlander's return from injury

The Houston Astros' tough start to the season continued with a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Astros are bottom of the AL West with a 6-14 record and look a far cry from achieving their ambitions of winning the 2024 World Series.

Houston needs a boost and there is hope that the return of Justin Verlander from injury may provide the spark. Speaking on Sirius XM on Tuesday, Kate Upton discussed the nerves she feels when her husband plays, which she feels are different for the wives of pitchers compared to other positions:

"I feel like I might get in trouble for this. I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives, because position-player wives — they play every single game, so they can’t be as connected to every single play.

"I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives, because it’s once every five days."

With Justin Verlander set to make a highly-anticipated return on Friday against the Nationals, it's likely a lot of people in Houston will be crossing their fingers for the 41-year-old.

