In Photos: LA Dodgers' star Mookie Betts and wife Brianna welcome baby boy, fans shower love

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his partner Brianna welcomed their second child together, a son, Kaj Lynn Betts, the athlete's wife announced on Instagram.

Brianna posted a picture of the little boy wrapped in a cute sheet with his name on it.

April 18! GOD blessed us with our beautiful baby boy! Kaj Lynn Betts! - Brianna Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers' official Twitter page also posted an adorable picture of the trio - Betts, his wife, and their newborn son.

Welcome to the world, Kaj Lynn Betts. Congratulations Mookie and Brianna on the birth of your son! - Los Angeles Dodgers

The family picture has a number of lovely congratulatory messages from MLB fans.

"Congratulations @mookiebetts and family! A future Dodger or bowler - or both! God bless your family!" wrote one fan while the other commented: "Congratulations Betts Family."

Betts and Brianna welcomed their first daughter in 2018.

Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess. Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget❤️ - Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts has played for the Boston Red Sox before and won the World Series championship title with them.

Mookie Betts & Brianna tied the knot in 2021

The couple married after the 2021 campaign, which happened the night before the MLB lockout started. Rapper Nelly provided the entertainment, and the Dodgers' last interaction with free agent Freddie Freeman before the lockout occurred during the reception.

World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

Mookie Betts was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2011 draft and made his MLB debut in 2014, playing second base and outfield. He began his career with the Red Sox in center field before moving to right field in 2016.

Betts also competes as a professional ten-pin bowler in the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). He bowled a perfect game at the 2017 World Series of Bowling.

