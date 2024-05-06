In Photos: Mike Trout's wife Jessica receives stylish boho-themed baby shower to celebrate upcoming bundle of joy

On a professional basis, the 2024 season has been challenging for Mike Trout. However, despite once again dealing with season-altering ailments, the Angels outfielder recently announced a positive development on the personal front.

In recent weeks, Trout's wife Jessica, revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's second child, due to be a boy. In a recent flurry of releases on her personal Instagram, Jessica showed off how she is ringing in the good news.

Jessica Trout marking her baby shower

Jessica posted several images on her Instagram story that showed off her relaxed, low-key, "boho" baby shower. The festivities included some quality time with some of her friends, as well as a visit to Divine Coffee, a chain of coffee shops based in Jessica's home state of New Jersey.

The announcement came from the Los Angeles Angels superstar and his wife on April 11. Though the expected date of the arrival of the family's new member is not known, the tyke will be born with an older brother, Beckham Aaron, who was born in the summer of 2020.

"Baby brother on deck," Mike Trout captioned the tweet.

Both natives of southern New Jersey, Mike Trout first met Jessica Cox when they were both students at Millville High School. Jessica has been a constant fixture at Angels games and has been at her husband's side for the entirety of his career to date.

Angels are trying to stay positive despite Mike Trout injury news

Injuries have become a great challenge for Mike Trout in recent years. After a game against the Philadelphia Phillies last week in which Trout went 0-for-3, it was announced that the 32-year-old had torn his meniscus and will likely be out for the next two to three months.

For the third time in four years, injuries will keep Mike Trout out for more than half of the season. Although the Angels play host to some young talent, the impact of losing Trout in their lineup will be monumental. In a recent comment to AP, Angels manager Ron Washington said:

“He was in a good place, a really good place before he got hurt. He went through a little bit of struggle, but I would rather have it now because once he finds it, he can go for three months"

With the Los Angeles Angels now last in the AL West, some seven wins behind the Seattle Mariners, finding the offense to make up for the loss is now a top priority.

