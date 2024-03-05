In Photos: Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares son Beckham's joyful animal encounters at the zoo

Mike Trout and his family are enjoying leisure time to the fullest before the impending 162-game schedule starting this month. Currently, the outfielder is training with the LA Angels at the Tempe Diablo stadium. However, his son Beckham and his mom, Jessica, took a trip to the Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium in Arizona.

Jessica took to Instagram and shared adorable moments of Beckham enjoying birds and animals.

"What a wonderful afternoon," she wrote in the story.

Jessica Trout's Instagram story

Mike Trout and his high school partner, Jessica, have been married since 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Beckham, on July 30, 2020.

Mike Trout using the outside noise as fuel to win Anaheim

Mike Trout is coming off his worst season and also missed half of that campaign due to a fracture on his left hamate bone. Not only that, the LA Angels also lost their MVP, Shohei Ohtani, to free agency, who then ended up signing cross-town for the Dodgers.

Trout is inked to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and also has a no-trade clause, which means he can't be traded if Trout himself doesn't waive the clause. However, many thought he would do so, but Trout doesn't want to take an 'easy way out.'

In a recent interaction with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Trout mentioned that he is aware of the trade speculation and that he is committed to staying and winning here.

“It fuels me more. The overall satisfaction, when we do win here, it will be greater than if I did go somewhere else.

“So when I hear, ‘Trout needs to get traded,’ or, ‘He’s happy to be there,’ they can say whatever they want. I’ve got one thing on my mind. That’s trying to win here."

Despite the Angels not looking like contenders for the World Series, Mike Trout is following in the footsteps of his idol, Derek Jeter, who played his entire career with the New York Yankees.

"We got to win. I think that’s a big part. I want to win,” Trout said. “I’ve said it in an interview a few weeks ago at the beginning of spring, when the trade talks come up, I could go that route.

"That’s obviously a decision I would have to think about. I haven’t thought about any of that yet. I think the desire to win for this team is bigger than any of that.”

It's not like Trout isn't open to the idea of trade; it's just that his motivation to win in Anaheim triumphs over everything else.

